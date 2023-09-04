Breaking down the Bengals defensive line depth chart after roster cuts
The Cincinnati Bengals were in a good spot this summer when it came to their defensive line. They had so much depth at the position that they had to part ways with players who could have been contributors on their roster.
One such instance of this was Raymond Johnson III, who the Bengals likely would have loved to keep around but couldn't because of the other talent they had. Johnson went on to sign with the Detroit Lions.
Aside from the addition of first-round pick Myles Murphy, the Bengals' d-line has the same players that it had a year ago. Let's check out the depth chart for this year's group.
Bengals DL depth chart
Starters: Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, Trey Hendrickson
This is the group until it isn't. Reader is entering the final year of his contract so we might see a different starting d-line out there next year but for now, these are the four guys we'll see on a regular basis in the trenches.
Backups: Cam Sample, Josh Tupou, Zach Carter, Joseph Ossai
Ossai might start the season on IR, especially after he told a reporter that he could be out for four to six weeks. If he's out, we'll likely see Myles Murphy get an expanded role.
Other depth: Myles Murphy, Jay Tufele
As mentioned above, Murphy likely gets bumped into more of a direct backup role if Ossai has to go on IR. Tufele earned his spot on the roster with a nice preseason and his inclusion on the roster is why Johnson didn't stick with the team. Tufele played well last year when given an opportunity.