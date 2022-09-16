Breaking down the Bengals injury report ahead of Week 2
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of 2022. Which Bengals players could be held out of the game?
There's no way to sugarcoat this: the Bengals started the 2022 season in the worst way possible. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincy will be looking to get out their frustrations against a severely weakened Cowboys team.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined, which means this could be a huge game for the Bengals' defense.
The Bengals released their injury report on Wednesday that included mostly offensive players: Tee Higgins and Devin Asiasi were limited practice participants and Trent Taylor did not participate at all.
The only big potential loss for the defense is elite run defender Josh Tupou, who also didn't participate in practice.
Bengals' offensive line, wide receiver room gets hit the hardest in injury report
The main storyline will be whether Tee Higgins can recover in time to play on Sunday. The star wideout suffered a concussion against the Steelers that caused him to sit out for most of the game. In his place, Trent Taylor took snaps even though he was still dealing with a hamstring issue, hence Taylor remains on the injury report.
Bengals players on track to returning to full health include offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Cordell Volson, both of whom fully participated in practice.
Tre Flowers, Trey Hendrickson, and Hayden Hurst should also be ready to go against Dallas.
Considering the fact that the Cowboys will be without their star quarterback, this is Cincy's game to lose. The Bengals' run defense may regress slightly without Tupou, and all eyes will be on Higgins come game time, but the team should have enough depth at those positions to win in Week 2.
If there was ever a good time to play the Dallas Cowboys, this is it.