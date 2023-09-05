Breaking down the Bengals linebacker depth chart after roster cuts
There weren't any surprises with the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker depth chart when the final roster cuts were made. This was one of the easier position groups to figure out and it's one of the strongest on the entire Bengals roster.
We knew that Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson would both be out there because both signed a new deal with the team in the offseason. Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey are both entering the final year of their rookie deals. Joe Bachie has been a really solid depth piece.
Bengals LB depth chart
Starters: Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson
Re-signing Pratt was a move that needed to happen this offseason so Bengals fans were thrilled when the two sides agreed on a deal. Pratt always seemed to come through in the clutch when the Bengals' defense needed a big play or stop so it's nice to know that he'll be able to provide that for the next three years.
Wilson was eligible for an extension this offseason and surprisingly, he was the first to sign his new deal, even before Joe Burrow. Wilson has been a huge piece on this Bengals defense and now the defense will have him and Pratt together for at least three more years.
Backups: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Bachie, Markus Bailey
The linebacker depth could look very different next year, as all three of these guys are hitting free agency in 2024. I wouldn't be shocked if they were able to keep all three but I also wouldn't be shocked if they lost all three either.
These depth linebackers have helped the Bengals when Pratt and/or Wilson have had to miss time. It's not easy to be a backup and have to step up into a starting role but the Bengals have been fortunate that their backup linebackers can do so and not miss much of a beat. Obviously they're not going to have the same impact as Pratt or Wilson but they don't make unforgivable mistakes and that's the important thing with the depth pieces.
The Cincinnati Bengals are very fortunate to have the group of linebackers that they do.