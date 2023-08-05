Bengals and LB Logan Wilson agree to big-time 4-year extension
The talented 'backer is coming off a career year for Cincy
This may not be the long-term deal that Cincinnati Bengals fans have been eyeing all summer, but it's still a fantastic move from the front office. Coming off a big 2022 campaign, Logan Wilson enters '23 with high expectations. He'll also be taking the field come Week 1 with a brand new contract.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals and the 6-2, 245-pounder have come to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson is now locked in for the long haul and fans are hyped right now.
Bengals LB Logan Wilson is coming off the best year of his career
With the preseason opener coming next Friday night against the Green Bay Packers, this is yet another reason for the Cincy faithful to be even more excited that football is back. Wilson has been a monster for the Bengals defense, posting back-to-back seasons of at least 100 tackles.
In 2022, Wilson was sensational, finishing with 123 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, both career-highs for the 27-year-old standout. A third-round pick out of Wyoming in 2022, Wilson has appeared in 40 games for the Bengals in the last three years, highlighted by 30 starts.
As strong as Wilson is when it comes to tackling, don't forget that he also has seven interceptions to his name, including four during the '21 season. He has been a reliable playmaker for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and head coach Zac Taylor.
Soon enough, the Bengals will look to get a new contract done with Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick the year Wilson was drafted. However, Bengals supporters can go ahead and be happy that they don't have to worry about Wilson's future with the organization. He's got a bright future with the AFC North powerhouse, no doubt.
