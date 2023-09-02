Breaking down the Bengals running back depth chart after roster cuts
The Cincinnati Bengals opted to keep four running backs on their 53-man roster. After the second preseason game, the consensus seemed to be that the Stripes would go this route with Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Chris Evans, and Trayveon Williams being the four running backs on the roster.
Now that we know who the running backs on the roster are, how will the depth chart shake out?
Bengals RB depth chart
Starter: Joe Mixon
While there were some rumblings that Mixon might not be on the team this year due to his contract, lackluster 2022 season, and off-the-field issues, he opted to take a pay cut and will remain on the team. This is, however, probably the last year that Mixon is donning the black and orange stripes.
Depth: Chris Evans, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams
It's hard to pinpoint where exactly each Bengals backup running back is on the depth chart. We know Mixon is starting and that's all that's really set in stone.
Evans went from being on the roster bubble to then being an obvious player to include on the final roster. The former sixth-round pick was in competition with another former sixth-round pick for the RB3 job but after Trayveon Williams got injured early on in camp, it opened the door for Evans to prove his worth.
Chase Brown was drafted in the fifth round this year and many had him penciled in as the backup RB behind Mixon. He might need more time before he's slotted in as the backup so Evans in the RB2 role could make more sense until Brown is ready for that role.
The Bengals clearly value Williams enough to have him on their roster still but the injury did him no favors. Evans passed him on the depth chart and now he'll have to prove that he can still be a reliable option in the backfield and on special teams.
Running back is really only solved at the RB1 spot but behind Mixon, any of those running backs could be the next man up behind Mixon. We'll just have to see how it plays out early in the season.