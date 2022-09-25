Breaking down the turning point in Bengals' win vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals notched their first win of 2022 against the New York Jets in Week 3, getting a much-needed boost of confidence early in the season.
Had the Bengals fell to the Jets, there would definitely be reason to sound the alarm in Cincy, but the Bengals got the job done and never gave New York a chance at coming back in this game.
Joe Burrow and the passing offense played much better than they had in the first two weeks, coming out blazing hot in the first quarter with two touchdowns. The shining player of the game, however, didn't play on the offensive side of the ball.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson finished with four tackles, four quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks, and one of his sacks turned the tides of the game.
In the third quarter, Hendrickson took down Joe Flacco on a strip sack, and the Bengals ended up recovering the fumble.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson was the man of the match in Week 3 vs. New York Jets
Cincy then drove down the field for a quick touchdown, upping their lead to 27-9.
After some offensive struggles late in the first half, the Bengals needed a big play to stop the Jets' momentum, and Hendrickson did exactly that.
He put together a masterful performance against a middling Joe Flacco-led Jets offense, and his third-quarter strip sack gave the Bengals a much more comfortable lead while deflating New York's hopes of a comeback.
Hendrickson, signed by the Bengals in free agency in 2021, has arguably been the team's most valuable free agent acquisition in recent history and continues to prove his worth.
The Bengals came into this matchup with a huge advantage at the pass-rush given the Jets' shaky offensive line, and Hendrickson delivered on all fronts.
There were a handful of bright spots in Week 3's win against the Jets, yet Hendrickson takes home the man of the match award in our eyes.