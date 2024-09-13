Chiefs place star wide receiver on IR ahead of Week 2 matchup with Bengals
Well, that's one less weapon that the Cincinnati Bengals' defense will have to worry about during their Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs place Hollywood Brown on injured reserve list
Ahead of the contest, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on the IR, meaning that he will miss the next four games at least. Brown, who also missed the first game of the season, will need to have surgery for a sternoclavicular injury.
The Chiefs signed Brown over the offseason after he spent the previous two seasons as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. He started his career with the Ravens in Baltimore, where he played three seasons. There was a lot of hype about Brown joining Patrick Mahomes and the potent Chiefs offense, but his debut with the team will have to wait a bit.
While this is obviously bad news for the Chiefs, it's technically good news for the Bengals, who won't have to worry about planning for Brown, who is a legitimate threat at the receiver position -- he has 28 touchdowns and over 3,600 receiving yards in his career.
Burt even without Brown, Kansas City's offense is still extremely dangerous. After all, they didn't have Brown out on the field when they pulled out a 27-20 win over Baltimore in Week 1, and they didn't have him in either of the past two seasons when they went on the win the Super Bowl. So, it's not like the Bengals can breath a sigh of relief. They still have to worry about Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, and Isiah Pacheco, and Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy, and, well, you get the point.
The Chiefs are extremely stacked, and very dangerous, with or without Brown. And while the Chiefs will be down a playmaker, it looks like the Bengals will be too. Wide receiver Tee Higgins didn't practice all week as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury, and his status for the game against Kansas City isn't looking promising.
Teams being without key contributors is just a reality of life in the NFL, and the matchup between Cincinnati and Kansas City will be no different.