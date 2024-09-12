Tee Higgins' status for Week 2 showdown with Chiefs is looking grim
Statuses can always change, and we're not trying to speak anything into existence. But at this later point in the week, it's really starting to look like Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins won't be out on the field for his team's Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Higgins missed Cincinnati's 16-10 season-opening loss to the New England Patriots after tweaking his hamstring in practice leading up to the game. There was hope that he would be back in time for the second week of the season, but now it looks like his absence will extend longer than one game.
Higgins hasn't practiced with the Bengals this week
Higgins didn't practice with the Bengals on Wednesday or Thursday ahead of Sunday's showdown, and there doesn't seem to be much optimisim that he'll be able to practice on Friday. He could technically still suit up on Sunday even if he doesn't practice at all, but it seems like that would be a long-shot. The most likely scenario is that Higgins remains sidelined.
Earlier this week, top NFL insider Adam Schefter said he would be "surprised" if Higgins played against Kansas City. Schefter is as plugged-in as they come, so if Higgins playing would come as a surprise to him, it should come as a surprise to anyone. Translation: Bengals fans -- and fantasy football owners alike -- should be prepared for the team to play without the fifth-year receiver.
This is obviously bad news for the Bengals, who struggled to generate much momentum on offense in Week 1. Getting Higgins back into the mix could have been just the jolt that the unit needed after a sluggish start, but it looks like that spark is going to need to come from somewhere else.
Getting Ja'marr Chase (six targets in Week 1) more involved would be a good start for Cincinnati, but Chase can't do it alone. Everyone is going to need to step up if Higgins is ruled out again, especially fellow receivers like Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas.
Maybe Higgins will have a late-week turnaround and feel good enough to give it a go by the time kickoff rolls around on Sunday. Crazier things have happened. But that doesn't look like the most likely outcome.