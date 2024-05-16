Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL schedule: Every primetime game this season
The Cincinnati Bengals are an extremely intriguing team heading into the 2024 NFL season. They missed the playoffs entirely last season, but they're also just two years removed from an appearance in the AFC Championship, and three years removed from a Super Bowl appearance.
A big part of the reason that the team missed out on the postseason last year was a season-ending wrist injury suffered by quarterback Joe Burrow, who figures to be healthy for the 2024 campaign. With Burrow back, the Bengals should again be right in thick of the contention conversation, and as a result they should definitely be a team that fans from across the league's landscape will want to keep an eye on.
Bengals primetime games in 2024
That wasn't lost on the league's schedule-makers, as the Bengals will have several primetime games in 2024 (primetime games are ones that take place on Thursday, Sunday or Monday night) -- five to be exact. Cincinnati has two Monday night games, two Thursday night games and one Sunday night game next season. Here's the full list of 2024 primetime games featuring the Bengals.
- Week 3: Mon., Sept. 23, Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m., ABC
- Week 6: Sun., Oct. 13, at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 10: Thurs., Nov. 7, at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
- Week 14: Mon. Dec. 9, at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 16: Thurs., Dec. 19, Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Interestingly enough, three of Cincinnati's five primetime games come against teams from the NFC East. The other two come against teams in their own division.
It's also worth noting that Cincinnati's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is slated for Week 2, isn't technically a primetime game since it takes place during the afternoon, but it clearly could be. In all, the Bengals will get a lot of major exposure in 2024.