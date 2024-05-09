Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL schedule: Full list of opponents
The 2024 NFL schedule is set to be released in the very near future. In the meantime, we already know all of Cincinnati's opponents for the upcoming campaign. We also know where all of the games will be played -- nine games on the road and eight at home.
As is the case every season, the Bengals will play each of the other three teams in the AFC North -- the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Brows -- twice; once at home and once on the road.
That's going to be a tough task given the fact that all four teams in the division finished the 2023 season with a winning record, and the Bengals were the sole team from the division that failed to make the playoffs. The Bengals will also play each team from the NFC East once.
One notable matchup on the schedule is an intriguing showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Games between these two teams have been extremely competitive in recent years, and Joe Burrow recently added some fuel to the fire by sharing his opinion that the Bengals are "built" to beat the defending-champion Chiefs. That's one game that football fans are definitely going to want to circle on the calendar. Here's the full list of Cincinnati's '24 opponents:
Bengals 2024 home opponents
Cincinnati will play eight regular season games at Paycor Stadium next season against these opponents:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
Bengals 2024 road opponents
The Bengals will hit the road for nine away games against these teams:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans
The full 2024 NFL schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday, May 15.