Cincinnati Bengals All-Time Starting Roster: Offense
This team would be unstoppable!
If the Cincinnati Bengals had to put together an offense of their all-time best players, who would make the cut?
It's hard narrowing things down because the Bengals have had boatloads of tremendous players during their storied history. I ultimately went with the players who most would consider to be the best Bengals at their positions.
Let's dive right in!
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
QB: Ken Anderson
Some people might already be wanting to put Joe Burrow here but I'm going with the all-time passing yards leader for Cincinnati. That's Ken Anderson, who played for the Bengals for the entirety of his pro career from 1971 to 1986.
Anderson threw for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdowns during his storied career in the Queen City and led the Bengals to a Super Bowl in the 1981 season where he was dominant. Anderson was crowned NFL MVP that season after throwing for 3,754 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to the Super Bowl.
RB: Corey Dillon
Once again, I'm going with the leader at his position and for running back, that's Corey Dillon, who leads the franchise with 8,061 rushing yards. The former second-round pick spent seven of his 10 NFL seasons in Cincinnati and had just one season where he didn't hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark.