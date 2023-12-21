4 Bengals players and coaches who won't return in 2024
We try and predict some of the changes for this Bengals team next offseason.
By Ryan Heckman
Suddenly, the Cincinnati Bengals are red-hot and winners of three in a row. Believe it or not, these 8-6 Bengals are currently the no. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
Who knew such a streak would begin after seeing Joe Burrow go down with a season-ending injury? Right now, Cincinnati is in the postseason. It's happening. But beyond the regular season, what will the future hold for this franchise? A playoff run? Big-time offseason moves?
Not to completely rain on the Bengals' parade, but at times, we like to take a look ahead, here. In doing so, let's dive into a few key names who likely won't be back in 2024, regardless of how this season finishes out.
1. Lou Anarumo, Defensive Coordinator
Over the last few years, this Cincinnati defense has made its case for being a sneaky unit, especially late in seasons. But this year, the Bengals' defense has been toward the bottom of the league in most major categories.
The Bengals are fifth-worst in both rushing yards allowed (128.3) and third down percentage (42.6), while sitting sixth-worst in passing yards per game with an average of 254.1 given up.
If you look at the top teams in the league, right now, they all have elite-level defenses. The San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs are all prolific defensive units. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's time might be up in Cincinnati. This team needs a fresh direction on that side of the ball, along with some upgrades at a few key positions.