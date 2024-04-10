4 Bengals who won’t make the 53-man roster in 2024
These guys probably won't make it past summer months.
By Ryan Heckman
With the bulk of NFL free agency in the rear view, the Cincinnati Bengals still don't have all their questions answered.
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and we will certainly find out a lot more about this team over that weekend.
But, after the heavy lifting has been done in free agency, what's the outlook like for this roster? How about some of the guys who might have to start worrying about a job down the line? Let's look at four players, in particular, who will likely not make the final roster in 2024.
Kendric Pryor, WR
The wide receiver position could look a lot different after the draft. Tee Higgins is currently on the franchise tag, but will the Bengals trade him? I think most expect the Bengals to invest in the position, regardless.
A Higgins trade would give way for opportunity to a guy like Kendrick Pryor, but drafting a wide receiver or two would then make it tougher on him going forward. And, I don't see a world where the Bengals don't draft a wide receiver within the first two days, especially if Higgins may be moved.
Chris Evans, RB
The Bengals made a move to sign running back Zack Moss in free agency this year, likely making him the feature back who will get the bulk of the touches. Behind Moss is Chase Brown, the second-year pro out of Illinois. And even then, the Bengals still like Trayveon Williams for reserve and special teams purposes.
That puts Chris Evans in a tough spot, unless Cincinnati is going to keep four running backs. And, we haven't even gotten past the draft yet.
Devonnsha Maxwell, DT
Cincy went out and signed Sheldon Rankins to come in and start next to B.J. Hill, or at least that appears to be the plan at the moment. Signing Rankins of course pushed guys further back on the depth chart, including defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell.
At the moment, Maxwell appears to be last on the depth chart. And, he plays a position that Cincinnati will likely address in the upcoming draft, too. I don't see him lasting on the roster too much longer. Last year, he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga but went on injured reserve in late August.
Tycen Anderson, S
After the Bengals signed a pair of free agent safeties this offseason, in Vonn Bell and Geno Stone, those two immediately became the starting tandem back there in the secondary. Cincinnati will see Jordan Battle and Dax Hill back those two up, meaning life is going to be rough for 2022 fifth-round pick Tycen Anderson.
And, it's already been rough with injuries over the first two years of his career. Going off and on injured reserve has definitely been part of his story. He was active for seven games last year, but never played. Now, Anderson is firmly on the outside looking in.