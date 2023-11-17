Bengals Rumors: 4 free agent QBs to sign as insurance after Joe Burrow injury
A season-ending wrist injury will leave Cincy without their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
Thursday night was much more than just a loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn't just a loss in the W/L column, but a season-long loss for star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow sustained a wrist injury during the game, forcing backup Jake Browning into action. Friday afternoon, it was announced that Burrow would indeed miss the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in that wrist.
Burrow will need surgery to fix the issue, and even if the Bengals make a run to the postseason. he would not be able to return by then. The next time we see him will be in the fall of 2024.
With Burrow out for the year, it looks like it's up to Browning to take on the job. The sneaky-athletic Browning has a big arm and can run a bit, so the Bengals may not be truly down for the count. But, as some possible insurance, Cincinnati should look to free agency.
There are four quarterbacks, specifically, that make sense.
1. Will Grier
Will Grier is the only one of this group to not be a longtime NFL veteran. The reason why he makes sense for the Bengals? He was on the team's practice squad this past summer. He knows the playbook. He's familiar with the offense.
The former West Virginia product hasn't had a ton of real NFL experience since being drafted in the third round back in 2019, but his familiarity should count for something.
While Grier isn't the best-possible option, especially if the Bengals want to make a playoff run, he is at least a logical choice.