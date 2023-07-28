5 sleepers who could make Bengals roster at training camp
Could Cincinnati have some potential gems on the tail end of their roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Training camps are getting going around the league, and the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the select few that have legitimate Super Bowl hopes as of right now.
In a loaded AFC, Joe Burrow and company are going to have to keep playing their brand of football and prove that they can beat the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, among others. That all starts right now in camp, and with a roster that's well assembled.
This roster is pretty well set in most areas, but as camp rolls on, we're going to see some potential surprises. Looking toward the end of the depth chart, there are five players who could make a push and sneak onto the roster.
Tanner Hudson, TE
At tight end, the Bengals will end up starting former first-round pick, Irv Smith. Behind him is four-year veteran Drew Sample, whom the team took in the second round back in 2019. But, beyond those two, this position group could be wide open.
At the moment, third on the depth chart is Mitchell Wilcox, but he was recently placed on the PUP list after being re-signed. In two years with Cincinnati, Wilcox has only caught 20 passes. Then, there's a former Patriots' bust, Devin Asiasi, a third-round pick back in 2020. Behind Asiasi are veterans Tanner Hudson and Nick Bowers, along with undrafted free agent Christian Trahan.
Of everyone behind the top two, and Wilcox, Hudson could end up having the best shot to sneak up the depth chart. He has more experience than three of those guys, and is a 6-foot-5 receiving tight end. Should Hudson prove he can become a viable blocker, there is a great chance he can slide into the fourth, or even third spot. Depending on how many tight ends the team keeps, Hudson could sneak onto the roster.