Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 17: Date, Time, Streaming, Final Injury Report, More

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, they are on the outside looking in. At 8-7 and in the bottom of the AFC South, this season didn't live up to the offseason hype due to so many factors. From injuries, an abysmal offense, and opportunities to bounce back not being taken advantage of, the Bengals will end the year with a lot of questions left unanswered.
Today, they hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs who haven't looked like the defending Super Bowl champions so far in December. They do indeed look beatable and it wouldn't even be shocking if the Joe Burrow-less Bengals pull an upset to shock the football world today.
It won't be easy since the Bengals are 3-4 when it comes to road games but considering they have nothing to lose, they could play spoiler for the Chiefs in front of their home crowd. As they say, it's any given Sunday, and even though the odds are stacked against the Bengals, never say never.
Date
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Time
4:25 PM ET
Where
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Weather
As per NFL Weather, at gametime it will be 35° F, partly cloudy, and winds at 10mph NW.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 Injuries
Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase (Shoulder) - Questionable
Cornerback Jalen Davis (Groin) - Questionable
Kansas City Chiefs Week 17 Injuries
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (Calf) - Questionable
Running Back Isiah Pacheco (Concussion/Shoulder) - Questionable
Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith (Neck) - Out
Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney (Hip) - Out
Cornerback Joshua Williams (Neck) - Questionable
Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Illness) - Questionable
Channel
CBS
Radio
700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN
Live Streaming
