ESPN provides Bengals fans with major reason for optimism after 0-2 start
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped to 0-2 on Sunday and if there's any silver lining from this, it's that the Bengals are used to being in this exact spot. This is the third straight year where the Bengals have started 0-2 and, if history is any indication, that isn't the worst news for this team. In 2022, they still made it to the AFC Championship and last year they didn't make the playoffs but finished with a winning record.
It's understandable to be upset at the Bengals for their traditional slow starts to the season but all hope should not be lost yet. Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked every winless team by their chances to make the postseason even with an 0-2 start and he had the Bengals as the best team of the bunch and the Bengals had the highest odds to make the postseason.
Barnwell noted that the Bengals played better in Week 2 and listed the positives from the 26-25 defeat. He noted that Joe Burrow looked great despite not having Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase being covered thoroughly all evening. He also pointed out how dominant Trey Hendrickson was.
Barnwell also pointed out something that all Bengals fans are clinging to at this point, which is the convenience of their easy schedule over the next month. The Bengals' next five games are at home against the Commanders, on the road against the Panthers, at home against the Ravens, on the road against the Giants, and on the road against the Browns. They should be able to win their next two games and then they'll host the Ravens, who are also 0-2. As Barnwell mentioned, that game could determine who is stuck in a hole long-term this season.
The sky is not falling for the Bengals yet
Yes, 0-2 is an unfortunate spot to be in two games into the season but the Bengals have been here before and have the schedule to dig themselves out of the hole they've put themselves in. ESPN's FPI has the Bengals' chances of making the playoffs at 43.2%, which is better than what even some teams with 1-1 records have at making it to the postseason (the Browns have a 41.1% chance of making the playoffs).
For those wondering, the Ravens' playoff percentage is at 40.2% and they're second on Barnwell's list. The Bengals and Ravens have both dropped a game to the Chiefs while the Bengals have that ugly loss against the Patriots in Week 1 and the Ravens fell to the Raiders in Week 2.
Right now, the only undefeated team in the division is Pittsburgh and that team does not feel like it has what it takes to stay on top in the AFC North. Let's hope the Bengals have yet another comeback in them this season and can bury this 0-2 start in the same way they've buried the others.