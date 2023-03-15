Final predictions for what happens to remaining Bengals free agents
Free agency is in full swing and as of this writing, the Cincinnati Bengals have seen four of their players sign with other teams while retaining two other players. That means there are still nine unrestricted free agents who spent last season with the Bengals waiting to find out what their fate is for the 2023 season and beyond.
Let's take our best guess at what happens with these remaining free agents.
This post will be updated as signings are made.
Brandon Allen will re-sign with the Bengals
Ever since Joe Burrow got to town, Brandon Allen has been his backup. The Bengals clearly value Allen and the fact that he knows the offense well has to be a strong reason for wanting him back. I get that fans aren't thrilled at the thought of Allen coming back for another season but there's not going to be a backup who can do what Burrow can do. That's the downside to having an elite quarterback -- When your signal-caller misses an extended period of time, your team probably isn't winning.
Eli Apple will re-sign with the Bengals
Lou Anarumo spoke with the media on Tuesday and said that the Bengals are open to bringing back Eli Apple. The former first-round pick has finally gotten into a groove since joining the stripes in 2021 and if it weren't for his tendencies to talk trash, he might be a more appealing option for other teams.
With the cornerback market not taking off the way many thought it would, Apple should be affordable for the Bengals and they could use a valuable cornerback depth piece such as Apple, especially with Chidobe Awuzie coming off a season-ending injury.
Tre Flowers will re-sign with the Bengals
I'm not sure where Spotrac got their projection numbers on Tre Flowers from but it's pretty safe to assume that Flowers isn't getting that kind of dough in free agency. Flowers has been a really solid depth piece for the Bengals and has been great against tight ends, including Travis Kelce any time the Bengals have squared off against the Chiefs these past two years.
Maybe another team swoops in and signs Flowers to a decent contract but I wouldn't be the least bit shocked to see him back with the stripes in 2023.