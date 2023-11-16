Final weather report for Bengals vs. Ravens Week 11 matchup
It's Thursday, folks and that means that it's time for Thursday Night Football! This week it's the Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations but are coming off heartbreaking losses just four days prior.
The last time these two teams met up was in Week 2 with the Ravens prevailing over the Bengals in a 27-24 final. The game didn't feel nearly as close as the score would indicate, however, as the Ravens dominated Cincinnati throughout most of that game.
That being said, we're now nine weeks removed from that drubbing and both teams have proven to be among the best in the league. On the line for the Ravens is a chance to move further ahead in the AFC North standings and leave the Bengals in the dust. On the line for the Bengals is the chance to keep themselves in the AFC North sweepstakes.
Bengals vs. Ravens weather
With such a big game on the line, it makes sense that we'd want to know the weather forecast for this game. NFL Weather says that it'll be 52 degrees at kickoff with patchy fog, 3 MPH winds, and 9 MPH gusts. The only change will be in temperature, as it will be 51 degrees in the second quarter and then 50 degrees in the final two quarters. The patchy fog will remain throughout the game.
The fog could make it tough to see out there and the Bengals played a really poor game in the elements at the beginning of the season. That being said, the Bengals are a different team now and they absolutely need this win. Hopefully, they find a way to grind out a gutsy win on the road in a short week.