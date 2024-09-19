Former Bengals DL gives strong endorsement to team's latest FA signing
By Mike Luciano
The Cincinnati Bengals, in their classic tradition under Zac Taylor, have started the season out 0-2. While the play of Joe Burrow at quarterback might be enough to help them dig out of this hole, there are some serious holes on this roster that need immediate addressing.
The Bengals' defensive line is doubling as a sick ward, as Myles Murphy and Cam Sample suffered concerning long-term injuries while rookie space-eater McKinnley Jackson also found his way onto injured reserve. BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins are both banged up, as is rookie Kris Jenkins.
In need of an immediate impact player who can help Cincinnati hold water until the cavalry comes, the Bengals agreed to terms with veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy. While Guy isn't the type of player who can singlehandedly change a defense, former Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels is very bullish on the impact he can make.
Daniels called the Guy signing "huge for the Bengals." Not only will he provide toughness and run defense for a team in need of both of those traits, but his pedigree as a Super Bowl champion will be a big boost for a team that got much younger in the offseason.
Mike Daniels is very excited about Bengals signing Lawrence Guy
The 34-year-old Guy broke into the league with the Baltimore Ravens, but his best years came during a seven-season stint with the New England Patriots. With over 100 starts in the last seven years, Guy is the type of rock-solid veteran presence who can provide stability to a chaotic defensive line situation.
Even when the defensive line returns to full strength, Guy will likely be sticking around. While he is not going to be a dynamic pass rusher at his age, his versatility on the defensive line could make him an interesting chess piece for Lou Anarumo to play with.
While the Bengals have a very talented young secondary and an aggressive defense led by a possible head coaching candidate in Lou Anarumo, teams will be able to move the ball against them on the ground effortlessly in such a compromised state.
Guy will play a part in turning the Bengals' defense from a good one to a great one if he is able to turn back the clock to his prime New England times. Daniels knows his defensive line play, and he seems to believe Guy has the edge this team needs.