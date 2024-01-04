Free agent guard's 2023 surge could solve Bengals' OL woes in 2024
The Cincinnati front office must prioritize the offensive line in the coming months
In infuriating fashion, the Cincinnati Bengals will be watching the postseason from home. The team entered the campaign with Super Bowl aspirations, but everything that could have gone wrong, including the Joe Burrow injury, did.
One of the main issues on offense was no question the poor play of the offensive line, particularly on the interior. The Bengals front office needs to make some moves in free agency and luckily there will be plenty of guards available for the AFC North side to take a look at. Enter Dalton Risner?
Vikings offensive guard Dalton Risner would make a ton of sense for the Bengals in 2024
Risner surprisingly didn't sign with a team before Week 1 got here. He was on his couch, but plenty of interest came in on him during the start of the new campaign. Finally on Sept. 19, the Vikings signed him to a one-year deal.
That proved to be a smart move by Minnesota, as Risner has looked fantastic for them in '23. According to Pro Football Focus, Risner hasn't allowed a single sack in 412 pass-blocking snaps. That's unheard of, as Risner has proven his worth this fall and winter.
In 14 games for the Vikings this year, Risner really has been on top of his game and he has plenty of people talking. Once free agency rolls around in the coming months, multiple teams will be lining up to try and land his services. Could the Bengals end up making a call and trying to sell him on the team's potential for '24.
Yes, this season was a major disappointment for Zac Taylor, but a healthy Burrow will be back on the field and the rest of the playmakers, including Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and more, will be ready to do what they do best. Having said that, the offensive line must improve.
This can be done in the NFL Draft and in free agency. Cincy shouldn't even think twice about getting Risner on the horn. He'd be a great signing for the Bengals, no doubt.