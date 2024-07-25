Ja'Marr Chase makes his distaste for Patrick Mahomes crystal clear
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'marr Chase doesn't take his team's rivalry with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lightly. When asked to mention Mahomes by name during an NFL Films feature regarding the league's top 100 players, Chase refused to utter his rival's name, opting instead to shout out his own quarterback, Joe Burrow.
Chase doesn't want to mention Mahomes
“I give credit where it’s due. But I’m not saying his name.” Chase said. “I’m not saying that guy’s name. He’s good. He’s amazing. He’s good. Not gonna lie. I’m salty…I’m putting Burrow first.”
Chase's saltiness is understandable, as the Bengals and Chiefs have developed a real rivalry in recent years. The Bengals bested the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in order to advance to the Super Bowl in 2021, and the Chiefs got revenge the following season when they beat the Bengals in the conference title game.
The main difference between the two teams at this point in time is that Mahomes has already led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles during his time with the team, while the Bengals are still seeking the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. Maybe 2024 will finally be their year.
Burrow himself fanned the flames of the rivalry over the offseason when he stated that the Bengals are "built" to beat the Chiefs.
"We both work really hard at what we do. They got great players, we've got great players," Burrow said. "I think we match up pretty well with them. We're kind of built to beat them... Both teams have big time players on defense, big time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."
So, are the Bengals built to best Kansas City? We won't have to wait too long to find out, as the two teams are scheduled to square off against each other in Week 2 of the upcoming campaign. Perhaps they'll meet again down the road in the postseason, too. It wouldn't be the first time.