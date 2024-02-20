Full list of Bengals free agents in 2024: Does Tee Higgins have a future in Cincy?
After years of trade rumors, is this finally the year Higgins leaves?
At this point, Tee Higgins is the most discussed least-talked-about wide receiver in the NFL. Through four seasons with the Bengals, Higgins has put up 3,684 yards on 257 catches with 24 touchdowns; he's started in 53 of the 58 games he's appeared in.
And yet, when you're a wide receiver who's playing with Ja'Mar Chase, you're going to be the subject of trade rumors eventually. With a monster extension for Chase inevitably coming, and Joe Burrow's cap hit ballooning after this year, 2024 may finally be the season that Higgins leaves Cincinnati. They could, of course, still put the franchise tag on Higgins, who would then play on what was essentially a one-year, $20 million deal. From then, they could work on negotiation any number of deals, be it with Higgins' camp or another team. From a number of different reports, it's widely expected that the Bengals will use the tag on Higgins.
Other notable free agents for the Bengals this offseason include fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd, defensive tackle DJ Reader, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and right tackle Jonah Williams. Boyd's been with the Bengals for all eight years of his career, playing in 120 games – with 77 starts – while putting up 6000 yards on over 500 catches. Reader, who's spent the last four years in Atlanta after starting his career with the Texans, was Pro Football Focus' 11th ranked interior defensive lineman this season.
Full list of Cincinnati Bengals free agents for the 2024 offseason:
- DT DJ Reader
- WR Tyler Boyd
- CB Chidobe Awuzie
- RT Jonah Williams
- WR Tee Higgins
- TE Irv Smith
- DT Josh Topou
- G Max Scharping
- TE Drew Sample
- RB Trayveon Williams
- QB AJ McCarron
- LB Joe Bachie
- G Jody Ford
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
- LB Markus Baily