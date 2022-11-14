Grading Bengals offense through first 9 games in 2022
How has the Cincinnati Bengals' offense fared in the first half of the 2022 season? Improvement has been the name of the game.
The Bengals started off the season on the wrong foot, yet it's difficult to argue with their steady and consistent improvement over the past few weeks.
Ever since his four-pick season-opening performance, Burrow has thrown for 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's built off of his 2021 success and continued to generate strong chemistry with his entire receiving corps -- even with Ja'Marr Chase sitting out for the last few weeks, the offense has stayed as potent as ever.
Much of the Bengals' improvement and offensive success can be attributed to a gelling offensive line. At the start of the season, the Bengals' O-linemen were heavily criticized for their lack of cohesion and quality. Jonah Williams, Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and La'el Collins have since improved as a unit and should only get better with more snaps together.
Bengals get an above-average grade for their offensive performances halfway through the season
Other than that unfortunate loss to the Cleveland Browns (the Browns always seem to have the Bengals' number), Cincy entered their bye week in the best form possible. Burrow and the offense dominated against the lowly NFC South, surging forward to easy wins against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.
When faced with a tougher opponent like the Baltimore Ravens, however, the Bengals' offense noticeably struggled. The run game, too, hasn't really gotten going so far this season; Joe Mixon had one memorable record-breaking game against the Panthers, but by and large Cincy hasn't found a ton of success on the ground.
We'll see if Mixon and the rushing attack can ramp up their efficiency for the second half of the season. Taking everything into consideration, we'd give the Bengals' offense a B+ grade for their performances so far.
They've looked dangerous, no doubt, but they haven't yet proved they can confidently beat a good team. Matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills will reveal just how high the ceiling is for Joe Burrow and company.