Grading Joe Burrow's performance from Week 3 win to Jets
After some less-than-stellar games, it was good to finally see the 2021 version of Joe Burrow on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals. This is what helped propel the team to its first win of the 2022 regular season and it was absolutely a must-win game for the Bengals.
Unfortunately, Burrow and the stripes don't have a ton of time to bask in the glory of their first win of the year, as they have a short week on the horizon with the 3-0 Miami Dolphins coming to town on Thursday.
Before we officially turn the page from the Bengals' 27-12 win over the New York Jets, it's time to talk about Joe Burrow and the grade he deserves from his gutsy outing in New Jersey.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve in Week 3?
Burrow finished this game going 23-of-36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. He also was sacked just twice in this game, which is a far cry from the 13 combined sacks he had through two games. Joey Franchise and the Bengals o-line are definitely trending in the right direction and this game was proof of that.
Burrow looked far more comfortable in the pocket during this game than he had in the previous two games and that helped get the team to a 20-9 advantage by half time. While the offense stalled quite a bit in the second half, everyone clamored for the offense to get off to a fast start and they did just that in Week 3.
Burrow rebounded and in doing so, the Bengals got their first win of the season and that was all fans could have asked for this week to avoid going 0-3.
So what grade does Burrow deserve for his efforts? He wasn't perfect in this one but he played a lot better and didn't take stupid sacks this week. He also got his team a lead early on and that was a complaint through the first two games was that the Bengals had to keep playing from behind.
I'm giving Joe Burrow a B+ for his Week 3 performance. What grade are you giving him?