How the Cincinnati Bengals could finish last in AFC North in 2024
The obvious goal for the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the 2024 NFL season is to win the AFC North and make a deep playoff run, and that outcome is entirely possible, as long as all of the key contributors can stay healthy. But, while the goal is the main focus, it's never a bad idea to consider the worst-case scenario of any given situation in order to be prepared and curb any potential disappointment.
A worst-case scenario for Cincinnati
When it comes to the '24 campaign, the worst-case scenario for the Bengals would be finishing dead last in the division and missing out on the playoffs for a second straight season. It's unlikely, given the talent on the team, but hey, crazier things have happened.
So, what would have to happen in order for the Bengals to finish last in the ultra-competitive AFC North again? Bleacher Report answered that exact question in an article that lists that top reason why every team in the league could end up finishing last in their respective division. Most Bengals fans could probably guess what B/R mentioned as the reason why the Cincinnati's 2024 season could go sideways, but here's what was written:
"Another injury to quarterback Joe Burrow could absolutely land Cincinnati in the No. 4 spot, but it's hard to imagine much else leading to such a shockingly bad result in Cincinnati."
The potential reason provided here isn't a surprise at all, as the Bengals basically go as Burrow goes. Over his first four seasons, the Bengals went to the AFC Championship game in the two years that Burrow remained healthy, and they missed out on the playoffs completely in the two campaigns that he suffered season-ending injuries.
The good news is that Burrow was recently completely cleared for training camp, and he has looked good over the first few days of practices. Preparing his body for the rigors of the season was a priority for Burrow over the offseason, and his main goal is to play in every game for Cincinnati in '24. If he can do that, the Bengals shouldn't have to worry about finishing last in the division.