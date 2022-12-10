How To Watch Bengals vs Browns, Week 14: Live Stream and Game Predictions
It makes perfect sense that as the Cincinnati Bengals are riding a nice four-game win streak, their next opponent is the very team that continues to have their number. I'm talking, of course, about the Cleveland freaking Browns, who have won five straight games against the Bengals.
Week 9 was the first matchup between these two teams in the 2022 season and Cleveland wiped the floor with Cincinnati. It was never a close game and the Browns won handily.
Can the Bengals -- who are red-hot -- finally find a way to knock off the Browns?
How to watch the Bengals vs. Browns
The game will be televised on CBS.
How to stream Bengals vs. Browns
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to Bengals vs. Browns
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Browns Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: Sunday, December 11th, 1:00 EST
Bengals vs. Browns odds and prediction
As of this writing, the Bengals are favored by 6.5 points. The money line for Cincinnati is -250 and it's +205 for Cleveland. The over/under for points is set at 47.5.
In an article from earlier this week, I picked the Bengals to win 30-17 over the Browns and I'll stick with that prediction.
What is the weather for Bengals vs. Browns?
Per NFL Weather, it'll be 46 degrees and overcast for this AFC North showdown.
Bengals vs. Browns history
The Bengals lead the all-time series with a record of 51-47-0. Cleveland has really narrowed that gap in recent years, winning the last five games and eight of the last nine against our beloved Bengals. It's been a rough go of it for the stripes when it comes to facing the other team in Ohio.
One would think the Bengals would be due for a win against their AFC North opponent. Time to prove you can beat the Browns, boys.
