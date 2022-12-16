How To Watch Bengals vs Buccaneers, Week 15: Live Stream and Game Predictions
Next up on the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who at the start of the season, seemed like a difficult opponent for the reigning AFC champions.
Things have not gone according to plan for the Buccaneers this year, however, but even with that working against them, they play in the worst division in the NFL so they're still fighting for a playoff spot. Yes, even at 6-7.
The Bengals hope to knock the Bucs to 6-8 when they head to Tampa this weekend but games against Tom Brady are always tough. Can Joe Burrow go 1-0 against the so-called G.O.A.T?
How to watch the Bengals vs. Buccaneers
The game will be televised on CBS.
How to stream Bengals vs. Buccaneers
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to Bengals vs. Buccaneers
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Buccaneers Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: Sunday, December 18th, 4:25 EST
Bengals vs. Buccaneers odds and prediction
As of this writing, Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points. The moneylines are -196 for the Bengals and +164 for the Buccaneers while the over/under for points sits at 43.5.
When I made my prediction earlier this week, I said that Cincinnati would win 24-14 and I'll stick with that prediction.
What is the weather for Bengals vs. Buccaneers?
According to NFL Weather, Bengals fans who make the trip to Tampa can expect clear skies and a temperature of 53 degrees at kickoff. By the fourth quarter, it's slated to be clear and 49 degrees outside.
Bengals vs. Buccaneers history
Per The Football Database, the Buccaneers lead the all-time series but narrowly at 7-5-0. They're won their last two games against Tampa Bay, however, with the last win coming in 2018 by a score of 37-34. That was obviously before Tom Brady got there.
The last time the Bucs beat the Bengals, you ask? You'd have to go all the way back to 2010 when Tampa outlasted Cincinnati 24-21.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.