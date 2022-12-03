How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs, Week 13: Live stream, game predictions
This Sunday's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs should be must-see television. After all, it is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from 10 months ago where the Bengals, despite falling behind early, had a comeback for the ages and won the game to advance to their first Super Bowl since the late 1980s.
I know a lot of people like to look at the two games from last season and act as though that's why the Bengals will beat the Chiefs but you can't fall into that trap. Last year was last year. The slate was wiped clean when the confetti fell in Los Angeles to end another NFL season.
I'll provide my prediction in a section below but for now, here's everything else you need for Bengals vs Chiefs.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs
The game will be televised on CBS.
How to stream Bengals vs Chiefs
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to the Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Chiefs Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: Sunday, December 4th, 4:25 EST
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Predictions
I have confidence in the Bengals in this game. They're playing their best football right now while the Chiefs, despite winning by 16, looked sluggish against an inferior Rams squad. Meanwhile, the Bengals beat a very good Titans team. Confidence goes a long way and if the Bengals squad that showed up to Nashville this past week also shows up to Paycor Stadium this weekend, they can absolutely win this game.
I went with a 37-34 Bengals victory in my prediction piece earlier this week and I'm sticking with that prediction. For what it's worth, Kansas City is favored by 3 points.
Cincinnati Bengals record all-time against the Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati holds a 17-14 all-time advantage over KC. As good as the Chiefs have been over the last decade, the Bengals have had their number with Kansas City winning just one game against Cincy since 2012. The lone win for the Chiefs came in the 2018 season when KC drubbed the Bengals to the tune of 45-10 on Sunday Night Football. Otherwise, it's been all Bengals when these two have met over the past 10 years.
Weather for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Per NFL Weather, the temperature is slated to be 45 degrees for this matchup on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
