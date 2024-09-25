How to Watch Bengals vs. Panthers in NFL Week 4 with and without cable
After a Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Week 4.
While the Bengals remain winless, the Panthers are coming off of their first win of the season -- an impressive 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Cincinnati will be going against a familiar face in the game, as former Bengal Andy Dalton took over as the starting quarterback for Carolina last week.
The Bengals really don't want to start the season 0-4, as their chances of qualifying for postseason play are virtually nonexistent at that point. So, they should be extremely motivated against the Panthers. Here's all of the pertinent viewing information for the must-win game.
Bengals vs. Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
These two teams last played each other in the regular season back in November of 2022. The Bengals pulled out a 42-21 victory in that contest. The two teams have played against each other seven times total and they have a 3-3-1 all-time record against each other. So, whoever wins the game on Sunday will take the edge in the series.
How to watch Bengals vs. Panthers on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Panthers will air on FOX. In the Bengals' home region, the game will be carried by WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton and WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter).
Streaming and radio information for Bengals vs. Panthers
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Carolina. For those in-market, the game can be streamed on the Fox Sports App (any device), as well as NFL+ (mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.
The game will be available via radio. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Panthers game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on mobile. Radio broadcasters for the contest are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).