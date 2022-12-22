How To Watch Bengals vs Patriots, Week 16: Live Stream and Game Predictions
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to keep their win streak going but they'll have to do so against a New England Patriots team that is desperate for a win. The Patriots are 7-7 and still very much alive in the playoff hunt but they need a win against our beloved Bengals on Saturday to keep that dream alive.
It's been awhile since these two teams have gone toe-to-toe and both teams are very different from that last matchup. After the Patriots spent two decades as the AFC's most feared team and one that always was a Super Bowl contender, they're now just a mediocre team searching for their identity in the post-Tom Brady era.
The Bengals, on the other hand, have been to a Super Bowl more recently than the Patriots and hope to go to another one this season. They'll need to knock off the Pats this Saturday to keep their hold on the AFC North lead though.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Patriots
The game will be televised on CBS.
How to stream Bengals vs. Patriots
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to Bengals vs. Patriots
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Patriots Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- When: Saturday, December 24th, 1:00 EST
Bengals vs. Patriots odds and prediction
As of this writing, Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points over New England with a moneyline of -188. The Patriots' moneyline is +158 and the over/under for this game is at 41.5 points.
In an article from earlier this week, I said the Bengals would win by a final score of 33-20. I don't have much confidence in the Patriots' ability to move the football and while their defense is good, they won't be able to contain Joe Burrow and the lethal Bengals offense for the entire game.
What is the weather for Bengals vs. Patriots?
According to NFL Weather, it'll be a chilly 22 degrees when the Bengals and Patriots kick off on Saturday afternoon and it'll feel like a whopping 10 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. It won't warm up much throughout, as it'll only climb to 23 degrees by the fourth quarter and feel like 12 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Bengals vs. Patriots history
Per The Football Database, the Patriots have gotten the better of Cincinnati over the years, leading the all-time series at 17-9-0 with the Bengals' last victory coming in October 2013. In the three games against New England since that win, the stripes have gotten curb-stomped by New England each time. It is worth noting that these two teams have not played since Joe Burrow joined the Bengals.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.