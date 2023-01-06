How To Watch Bengals vs Ravens, Week 18: Live Stream and Game Predictions
The Cincinnati Bengals wrap up their 2022 regular-season campaign with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North belongs to the Bengals after the NFL opted not to reschedule the Week 17 matchup between the Bengals and Bills, meaning the Ravens can't catch the stripes in the division.
The Ravens could very well be down to their third-string quarterback. If that's the case, Baltimore might not score more than a field goal in this game.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Ravens
The game will be televised on CBS.
How to stream Bengals vs. Ravens
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to Bengals vs. Ravens
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Ravens Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: January 8th, 1:00 EST
Bengals vs. Ravens odds and prediction
As of this writing, Cincinnati is favored by 7 points but that could climb if the Ravens have to end up starting their third-string quarterback. I can't imagine the stripes not winning this game but that's why teams suit up and take the field. I'm still going with a big Bengals victory though. Give me a 35-10 Cincy victory.
What is the weather for Bengals vs. Ravens?
According to NFL Weather, it'll be 37 degrees and overcast when the game kicks off. The temperature will rise to 42 degrees and the overcast skies will remain when the fourth quarter hits. Not a bad forecast for an outdoor football game in January in Ohio.
Bengals vs. Ravens history
Per The Football Database, Baltimore holds a slight advantage in this all-time series, leading 28-25-0. They've won six of the last 10 matchups including three of the last five.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.