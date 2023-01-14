How To Watch Bengals vs Ravens, Wild Card: Live Stream and Game Predictions
For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals will host a Wild Card game. This year, the Wild Card matchup will be a rematch of Week 18: the Bengals vs the hated Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens sat a lot of their key players out in the season finale because this was the likeliest matchup for the Wild Card round and they wanted to have their best players as healthy as possible. Will it work?
Here's what you need to know about the game.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Ravens
The game will be televised on NBC.
How to stream Bengals vs. Ravens
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to Bengals vs. Ravens
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Ravens Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: January 15th, 8:15 EST
Bengals vs. Ravens odds and prediction
As of this writing, Cincinnati is favored by 9.5 points, which is pretty notable considering these two are divisional rivals and you'd have to think the Ravens are beyond motivated to try and end Cincinnati's season. That likely doesn't happen though and that's why I'll pick the Bengals to win big -- 27-14.
What is the weather for Bengals vs. Ravens?
NFL Weather says that it'll be 34 degrees with mostly cloudy skies when the Bengals/Ravens kick-off takes place. By the time the fourth quarter rolls around, it'll be 32 degrees with overcast skies.
Bengals vs. Ravens history
Per The Football Database, the Ravens lead the all-time series with a narrow record of 28-26-0. The two have never faced each other in the playoffs before.
