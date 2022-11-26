How to watch Bengals vs. Titans, Week 12: Live stream, game predictions
The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the meaty portion of their schedule and it kicks off with a road game against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are likely still peeved about how their 2021 season ended, which was a loss at home to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.
The Titans entered that game as the No. 1 seed in the AFC yet the Bengals stormed into Nashville and took down the top-seeded Titans. They then moved on to the AFC Championship Game and later the Super Bowl. Don't think the Titans have forgotten about that game. They probably circled this one on their calendar as soon as the 2022 regular season schedule was released.
Both teams have a lot on the line here. The Titans are leading the AFC South and looking to cruise to another division title while the Bengals are fighting for their playoff lives. This is a huge game, to say the least.
Here's everything you need to know for Bengals vs Titans.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Titans
This game will be televised on CBS.
How to stream Bengals vs Titans
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to the Bengals vs. Titans
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Titans Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: Sunday, November 27th, 1:00 EST
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Predictions
The Bengals are favored by 1.5 points on the road and their moneyline is -120 while the Titans' moneyline is +102. The over/under of points is set at 42.5. In a write-up earlier this week, I said that the Bengals would win by a score of 28-20. I'll stick with that prediction.
Cincinnati Bengals record all-time against the Tennessee Titans
The Bengals trail the series 36-40-1 but have won their last two games against Tennessee. We already discussed the victory in the AFC Divisional game but before that, Cincinnati handled the Titans during the 2020 season with a surprising 31-20 victory during Joe Burrow's rookie season.
Weather for Bengals vs. Titans
Per NFL Weather, the temps should be perfect for those attending the game. It'll be 50 degrees with overcast skies.
