A new Joe Burrow contract projection has emerged
The Cincinnati Bengals would be fools not to extend Joe Burrow, who is eligible to be extended this offseason. We've heard that the team is in talks with Burrow's camp to get a deal done but not much else has been said about it.
Burrow was injured during his rookie season but in the two seasons he's been healthy, the Bengals have reached the AFC Championship Game. They made it to the Super Bowl in Burrow's second season at the helm so he's clearly a franchise quarterback.
Brad Spielberger of PFF projected contract extensions for all of the quarterbacks up for an extension this offseason and has Burrow projected to earn a four-year deal worth $214 million. This definitely caught me off guard as I figured we'd be seeing a much longer contract for the former LSU star.
Spielberger argues that Patrick Mahomes' 10-year deal that he agreed to in the 2020 offseason and that it's unlikely anyone receives full guarantees as Deshaun Watson did with the Browns. This deal would definitely put Burrow in a solid position because he'd get another chance at a massive payday in a few years.
Latest Joe Burrow contract projection
Last week, we dove into what a potential Joe Burrow contract extension could look like and I used Andre Perrotta's projection of eight years/$408 million. That'd be double this contract so the question here is do the Bengals go with the shorter deal that allows Burrow to get paid again in a few years or do they go with the longer deal?
What do you think, Bengals fans? Which of these extensions would you prefer for Joey Franchise?