Ja'Marr Chase adds fuel to the Bengals/Chiefs rivalry fire
The biggest storyline this offseason has been the pending contract extension for Joe Burrow, who spoke about his eventual extension during the Cincinnati Bengals' first practice of the spring. Burrow mentioned that he's made it clear what's best for him but he also understands he needs his best players to get paid as well.
When discussing Burrow's comments, Ja'Marr Chase didn't mince words about his quarterback and his eventual contract extension.
Ja'Marr Chase calls Joe Burrow "the best quarterback in the league"
This is a comment that's surely going to get thrown around and be looked at as another layer of the budding Bengals/Chiefs rivalry. These two teams have become one of the most ferocious rivalries with the Chiefs getting the better of Cincinnati in the last showdown.
Now look, let's keep it real here -- Chase and Burrow are best buds. They've played together since their days at LSU and the Bengals likely picked Chase in the first round of the 2021 draft because of that friendship. It's panned out well for everyone involved.
That being said, I'm not sure I agree with Chase here and most NFL fans probably won't either. It's okay to be a fan of the Bengals and admit that Burrow isn't the best quarterback in the league. It's hard to argue that Patrick Mahomes isn't after he's won two Super Bowl titles, two Super Bowl MVPs, and been crowned NFL MVP on two separate occasions.
It's not like Chase is going to say any of that though, especially not when Burrow is his quarterback and one of his closest friends. "He's the second-best quarterback in the league" doesn't come off as well when you're trying to praise your teammate ahead of what's sure to be a record-breaking deal.
At the end of the day, though, Chase recognizes that Burrow cares more about winning than getting the most amount of money as possible. Not every quarterback falls into that same boat when it's their turn to get paid.