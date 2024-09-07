Ja'marr Chase makes it crystal clear where he thinks he stands among top receivers in NFL
When it comes to where he stands among the top current wide receivers in the National Football League, Cincinnati Bengals star pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase isn't afraid to speak his truth.
Is Ja'marr Chase the best receiver in the NFL?
Chase just spoke to media members for the first time this season, and when asked if he thought he was the best receiver in the league, he didn't mince words. "I know for a fact I am," he said.
It's a bold claim by Chase, but you can't fault a young man for having confidence. Plus, there's an argument to be made that Chase is indeed the best WR in the NFL. After all, he went over 1,000 receiving yards and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the league. The Bengals also made it to back-to-back AFC Championships during Chase's first two seasons, and they potentially could have made it back there again last had Joe Burrow not gotten hurt.
Chase certainly has some stiff competition when it comes to the title of best receiver in the league, as guys like Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb probably have something to say about Chase putting himself at the top of the list.
But, that's the beauty of sports. All of these guys can think they're the best, and then they go out and try to prove it on a weekly basis. Then we get to debate about it. Everybody wins. But, at the end of the day, would you even want a star receiver who didn't think he was the best? The answer to that question is probably no.
Chase can further his own case with an extremely productive 2024 campaign. To be the "best" at something you consistently have to prove yourself over and over, and that's no different for Chase. So, as good as he's been so far, he'll need to continue being that good -- or better -- in order for his bold claim to remain credible.