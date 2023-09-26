Ja'Marr Chase praises Joe Burrow for all the right reasons
"You got nuts, boy"
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the win column for the first time this season and that means the happy quotes are out in full force once again! Ja'Marr Chase was among the happiest following the Bengals' 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, especially since his quarterback, Joe Burrow, played in the game and didn't have any setbacks with his calf injury.
While speaking to the media, Chase made sure to praise his quarterback, noting that "He got a lot of balls to be out there playin'" and also saying "You got nuts, boy".
The Bengals offense has been off to a slow start this year and Chase was no exception to that. He finally had his breakout game of the season, tallying 12 catches for 141 yards while averaging 11.8 yards per catch. When his quarterback needed someone to step up and snag a ball, Chase was there.
The offense still has a long way to go if this team wants to make the playoffs but a win is a win and it doesn't matter how you get there. Burrow has been battling a calf injury since training camp and ended up playing in this game despite the calf being sore. He definitely looked bothered by the injury but the Bengals got the win and Burrow said this should make him stronger moving forward.