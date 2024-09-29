Ja'marr Chase shows exactly why he deserves an extension from Bengals with impressive TD against Panthers
There's a famous scene in the movie Rounders where the character Teddy "KGB" played by John Malkovich says, "Pay the man his money," after losing a game of poker to Matt Domon's character.
That phrase is exactly what all Bengals fans everywhere are saying to Cincinnati's front office about Ja'Marr Chase after the star wide receiver's extremely impressive 63-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the second quarter of the contest against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. (In fairness, most were saying that before his touchdown against Carolina).
Ja'Marr Chase scores 63-yard touchdown against the Panthers
With the must-win game tied at 7-7, Chase caught a pass from Joe Burrow across the middle of the field, broke a few tackles, made it to the sideline and turned on the burners. At that point, no one would catch him as he galloped to the End Zone. Check out the play below:
Chase is arguably the best receiver in the entire NFL when it comes to Yards After Catch, and that ability was on full display on that play. The play was Chase's first reception of the day, but it was an extremely memorable one, and it came on the heels of his 118-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.
The play also came just a couple days after Chase revealed that he was relieved that all of his ongoing contract drama was behind him, for the time being.
"All this BS that was going on this offseason and prior to the season, I'm just happy that it's over with," Chase said of the situation. "I'm finally playing ball and having fun with the guys. That's what matters most for me."
Chase has yet to receive the contract extension that he was seeking over the offseason, but he's clearly not letting that impact his on-field performance. Plays like his impressive touchdown against Carolina illustrate exactly why he's so deserving of such an extension, and why he probably should have already gotten one.
The Bengals know how good Chase is, and they would be absolutely foolish to lose him, so you have to assume that an extension will come at some point. In the meantime, Chase is helping his own cause with plays like the one he had in the second quarter agaisnt the Panthers.