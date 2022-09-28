Jaylen Waddle and other Dolphins who can ruin Week 4 for Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face one of the last remaining undefeated teams in the league: the Miami Dolphins. Can the Bengals spoil their perfect record?
A more apt question may be: can the Bengals stop Miami's high-octane offense? The Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a Week 3 thriller and are rolling full steam ahead as a serious playoff contender in the AFC.
The Bengals, on the other hand, just got their engine started with a win against the New York Jets, and Joe Burrow is finally looking like Joe Burrow again.
This showdown between two extremely dangerous offenses is a must-watch matchup, and it's rightfully aired on primetime TV.
Here are the Dolphins players who will give Cincy hell on Thursday.
Jaylen Waddle
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is nursing a small groin issue, but the expectation right now is that he'll play this week.
The second-year pro is on track for a breakout season having already racked up 342 yards and three touchdowns in three weeks -- that's already half as many touchdowns as he recorded in his rookie campaign.
We have to admit: Waddle's touchdown celebration is pretty darn cute. But that doesn't take away from the fact that he's one of the most explosive and dynamic receivers in the game right now, and if the Bengals' defense isn't careful, he'll torch the secondary for huge breakaway plays.
His Alabama connection to Tua Tagovailoa is arguably just as lethal as Burrow's connection to Chase, and so far, Miami's offense has shown no signs of slowing down.
Melvin Ingram
On the defensive side of the ball, outside linebacker Melvin Ingram will be a force to reckon with. The former first-round pick enters his first year in Miami and already has recorded two sacks and one fumble recovered for a touchdown.
By now, the entire league must be aware of Cincinnati's offensive line issues, and Ingram poses as the Dolphins' scariest threat to take down Joe Burrow.
In Week 3, Ingram was the team's third-best defender per Pro Football Focus -- getting past that Bills' offensive line is no easy feat, and even at 33 years old, Ingram proves he's still got it.
Ingram could find himself facing Bengals' La'el Collins, who has easily looked like the worst offensive lineman on the team thus far. Collins had better step up his game soon, or else Ingram will make a fool out of him on primetime television in Week 4.
Tyreek Hill
The Bengals might want to double team this guy.
Hill recently chirped at Eli Apple and the Bengals' secondary ahead of Thursday's game, and even though no one's saying it, Cincinnati's defense should be very, very scared.
An in-form Tyreek Hill is one thing. An in-form Tyreek Hill who's bloodthirsty for revenge? Apple won't know what hit him.
Hill found a new home this offseason in Miami, ditching Patrick Mahomes for Tua Tagovailoa, and while that does make him the new kid on the block, he's quickly ingratiated himself in the Dolphins offense.
Through three games, Hill has 317 yards and two touchdowns, and he and Waddle make up one of the most formidable wide receiver duos in the league.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will have to come up with airtight coverage packages for Hill and Waddle, especially after seeing what they did to the Ravens in Week 2.
The Bengals' own offensive trio has plenty to boast about, yet Hill stands out as a unicorn talent of a receiver who draws no other comparison in the league.
Eli Apple may wish he had shut his mouth when he takes on a fast and furious Dolphins offense this Thursday. We think this game will be close, but if it turns into a blowout, it'll probably be the Bengals who get outplayed in Week 4.