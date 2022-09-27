Tyreek Hill is ready for payback against Eli Apple and the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 in what should be a very cagey matchup due to certain player histories.
New Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill remembers the Bengals squad from 2021 -- specifically, he remembers cornerback Eli Apple who chirped at Hill and Mecole Hardman when Cincy bested the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Apple reportedly called Hill a "baby" after the Bengals' 27-24 victory, and Hill isn't one to forget. The speedy wide receiver immediately took a shot at Apple once he found out he was playing the Bengals this week.
The fact that Hill had to ask reporters who his team was playing in Week 4 is a bit odd and seems like it could be staged, but nonetheless, Hill "can't wait to go against Eli Apple."
Eli Apple was asked for his reaction to Hill's banter, but Apple had no comment.
Bengals vs. Dolphins is already shaping up to be a testy affair
Apple has developed a bit of reputation for trash-talking before games, so it's strange to hear nothing on his end. Bengals fans will take that as a good sign, though, as it likely means Apple is focusing all his energy on stopping a dangerous Dolphins offense in Week 4.
The Bengals are rolling after a much-needed Week 3 win, yet the Dolphins are arguably in better form and have a new-look offense with Hill and a revamped offensive line.
Miami is coming off an incredible win against the Buffalo Bills and is currently 3-0 in the league. Hill may not have the incomparable Patrick Mahomes throwing to him anymore, but Tua Tagovailoa still poses as an above-average passer who can string together wins.
In Week 2, Hill posted 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his most productive game of the year, and he'll no doubt be looking to smoke Apple this Thursday.
The league already saw its first on-field brawl when the Saints and Bucs squared off, and we're willing to bet that Hill and Apple will exchange more than words in Week 4.
Here's an optimistic prediction for who will come out on top.