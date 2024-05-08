Joe Burrow approves of Cincinnati's offseason additions
It's safe to say that Joe Burrow is a fan of Cincinnati's offseason additions. While speaking with media members during offseason workouts, Burrow expressed some serious optimism regarding the state of the team following free agency and the NFL draft.
"I feel good about all the guys we brought in, offense and defense," Burrow said. "We brought in the right kind of guys. Good players, guys that we've played against in the past, [guys] we've had experience with that we know what they have out there.
"We'll see what the rookies have when they come in," he added. "It's always nice when those guys get into the building, you can start to really build that team culture and integrate those guys into it. So, I'm excitesd about where the team is at."
Cincinnati's key offseason additions so far include running back Zack Moss, tight end Mike Gesicki, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, offensive tackle Trent Brown and safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone. The team also made 10 picks in the '24 draft, including offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who the team selected in the first round.
Burrow's health remains key
While the additions should be beneficial for the Bengals, their success next season will hinge largely on Burrow's health. In two of Burrow's four campaigns so far, he was limited to just 10 games and ended the season on the sideline because of injury issues. The Bengals missed the playoffs in both of those seasons. But, Cincinnati made it to the AFC Championship the two times that he was healthy.
The good news is that Burrow appears to be on the right track after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last year. He was seen throwing the ball at the team's offseason workouts, and by all accounts, he looks pretty good.
"He looked like he did last year," wide receiver Trenton Irwin said of Burrow "He looked smooth. I didn't see anything different."