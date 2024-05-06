WATCH: Joe Burrow seen throwing football for first time since wrist surgery
I'll take things that Cincinnati Bengals fans love to see for $500, Alex.
On Monday, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was seen throwing a football for the first time since undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last year at Cincinnati's offseason workouts. Burrow was limited to just 10 games last season after suffering a torn Scapholunate ligament in his right wrist (his throwing hand) in Week 11.
We didn't get to see too much, but Burrow looked in this clip shared by the Bengals:
Cincinnati's success next season (and beyond) hinges largely on Burrow's health, so it's great to see him back out on the field.
Burrow impressed his teammates
Burrow's teammates and coaches were impressed with what they saw from the star quarterback in his return to the field.
"He looked like he did last year," wide receiver Trenton Irwin said of Burrow "He looked smooth. I didn't see anything different."
Wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter echoed Irwin's sentiment: "He didn't miss a beat … Whatever he did in the offseason worked."
"I think he looked as quick and as athletic as I've seen him look," Bengals quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe added. "He looked like the Joe Burrow we're used to seeing. I didn't see any difference. I thought the ball came out of his hand well. Confidently. I'm happy where he's at."
A return right on track
In early March Burrow mentioned mid-May as his target return date, and he appears right right on track.
"I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything," Burrow said at the time. "Over the next month [to] month and a half, we'll kind of decide all those things."
Even with Burrow sidelined for the final stretch of the season, the Bengals still finished with a record of 9-8 last year. With Burrow healthy, Cincinnati could be an extremely dangerous team in 2024.