Joe Burrow is chasing a historic Boomer Esiason record in NFL Playoffs
As the Cincinnati Bengals look to repeat as AFC champions, Joe Burrow is setting out to make history for the organization.
If Burrow and the Bengals win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Joey B will pass the great Boomer Esiason in an impressive category: Playoff wins.
Joe Burrow can lead Bengals QBs in playoff wins
This is quite the achievement if Burrow and the boys get it done on Sunday. He's only in his third NFL season and will be at four playoff wins with a victory over Baltimore this weekend.
Esiason led Cincinnati to the postseason twice with the first run coming in 1988 when he and the Bengals reached the Super Bowl and lost to the 49ers. The next time came in 1990 and the Wild Card win from that appearance held on as the last playoff victory for this team until Burrow's team knocked off the Raiders in last year's Wild Card round.
After Burrow took down the Raiders, the Bengals staged upsets over the Titans -- the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- in the divisional round and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. Had the Bengals completed the storybook ending they craved, Burrow would already have this record but he can get it with a win on Sunday, which seems probable.
Even more impressive for Burrow is that he's only in the third year of his career and has the Bengals as one of the most feared teams in the league. Esiason was great but Burrow definitely looks like he's trending toward being the greatest quarterback in Cincinnati Bengals history.
Esiason is an all-time great quarterback for the Bengals and Burrow is already in a position to pry a key record away from him. He's a special one.