Joe Burrow has a message for anyone who doubts the Bengals
For anyone who doubted the Cincinnati Bengals when they were down 17-0 in the first half to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Joe Burrow has a message for you.
When speaking to the media following the Bengals' epic come-from-behind win on Sunday evening, Burrow made sure other teams heard him loud and clear when it comes to this team and their heart.
"We're never out of it" the former number one overall pick said.
How can you not believe what Burrow is preaching after watching what the team did on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Bucs? They were trailing 17-0 to arguably the best quarterback to ever do it and had a lot of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Yet when push came to shove, Lou Anarumo made the necessary adjustments in the second half and Brady went on to throw two picks and fumble twice.
Burrow himself didn't have a typical Burrow performance but still managed to throw four touchdowns and get his team the W. He knows how good his defense is and if he has a not-so-great game, his defense can help pick him up.
These are how good teams win in January and make it to the Super Bowl. We saw this with last year's Bengals squad and they were just one bomb to Ja'Marr Chase away from winning it all. They're getting red-hot at the right time and Burrow is right -- This Cincinnati Bengals team is never out of it.