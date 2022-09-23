Joe Burrow MVP odds plummet after rough start to 2022 season
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't yet won a game yet in 2022, so it's to be expected that quarterback Joe Burrow's MVP odds have fallen off a cliff.
Formely touted as a 2022 MVP frontrunner, Burrow now has +2200 odds to win league MVP according to BetMGM. He ranks ninth overall below 2021 MVP Aaron Rodgers and Bucs' Tom Brady even though Brady has put together rather skimpy passing performances in the last two weeks.
Bengals fans will bite their lip as they see Ravens' Lamar Jackson ascending the ranks; Jackson has the fifth-best odds to win the award. After his epic Week 2 performance against the Miami Dolphins, it's hard to argue against Jackson being an MVP candidate.
Burrow, on the other hand, likely isn't even thinking about MVP with Cincy already in a 0-2 hole to start the season.
Joe Burrow has +2200 odds to win league MVP in 2022
So far in 2022, Burrow has thrown for 537 yards and recorded three touchdowns against four interceptions, posting a career-high 4.5 percent interception rate.
He's also been sacked a league-high 13 times, putting him on track to hit the ground 100 times this year. Compared to the offensive lines of the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals' O-line continues to struggle and hasn't improved much in pass protection.
Yet Burrow's disappointing performances are somewhat self-inflicted. He notoriously threw four picks in Week 1 and then failed to generate any offensive rhythm in Week 2 when the Bengals fell to a Dak-less Cowboys team.
Has Burrow's mojo disappeared? Are we seeing the regression of Joe Shiesty?
Time will tell if Burrow can launch a major comeback and get this season back on track. He may be out of the running for league MVP for now, but he can still salvage the Bengals' playoff hopes in 2022.