Joe Burrow provides interesting reason why he doesn't like 'Top 5' lists
In the world of sports, lists are virtually unavoidable. Lists are compiled constantly by fans, media outlets and even organizations. People are consistently asked to list their five favorite teams, or the five best players of all time, and professional athletes aren't immune from this.
In a recent interview with Complex, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was asked to list his top five current QBs in the NFL, and he declined to do so while providing an explanation of why he isn't a fan of lists when it comes to sports.
Why Burrow doesn't like lists
So, what does Burrow have against lists? The star signal-caller thinks that they're too reductive and can minimize the greatness of certain players.
"I don't like lists like that because I feel like it takes away from certain people's accomplishments and there's not just a top five of all time," Burrow said. "There's not just a top five in the game right now and it can change week to week. The guy that's the best one Sunday isn't going to be the best next Sunday. So many ups and downs."
"I just think that those lists aren't really serving anybody," he added. "There've been so many great quarterbacks that have paved the way for other great quarterbacks to come after them. So I think those lists kind of take away from that."
That's a pretty refreshing approach to the incessant list-making that plagues sports, and there's definitely some truth to it. After all, sports are fluid, and the best player one week might not necessarily be the best player next week. There's nothing inherently wrong with lists, but they get overdone. Plus, comparison is the thief of joy, as they say.
Ironically enough, Burrow was recently ranked seventh on a list from CBS Sports of the 10 most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL behind Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, C.J Stroud of the Houston Texans and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bengals fans will probably have a bone to pick with that last, but don't expect Burrow to get too riled up about it.