Joe Burrow reportedly limited in practice, will he be ready for game vs Rams?
Burrow tweaked his calf in the Week 2 loss to Baltimore
The Cincinnati Bengals might have to play their third regular-season game of the season without Joe Burrow. The former number one overall pick tweaked his calf after throwing his second touchdown pass of the day against the Ravens but then was limping after the play was over.
Burrow seemed concerned about his injury following the game and said he wasn't sure if it'd be a lingering issue or not. Zac Taylor gave Bengals fans an update about Burrow's injury on Thursday and said that the quarterback would either not practice or would be limited.
Well, not even an hour after Taylor spoke to the media, Burrow took the field in his practice uniform and had a sleeve on the injured calf.
Burrow did not do anything during the portion of practice that's open to the media, so it appears that he truly was limited in Thursday's practice.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow expected to be limited in practice
Burrow missed the entire preseason after straining his calf on just the second day of training camp. He's yet to have a normal preseason and the Bengals once again started slow due to Burrow and the starters not playing at all in the preseason.
At first, it was thought to be that rust could be why Burrow was so bad in Week 1 and slow to get going in Week 2 but now it's clear that the calf could have still been an issue in the first two games. Burrow opted to play in the first two games and now the injury has been re-aggravated.
Hopefully, the Bengals do what's best for Burrow this week. Going 0-3 and having Burrow on the sidelines would suck but it'd be much better than losing him for a much longer period of time.