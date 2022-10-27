Joe Burrow rightfully wins Week 7 AFC Player of the Week
Winning fixes everything, eh? The Cincinnati Bengals are now riding a two-game winning streak with a date against the Cleveland Browns on the road in front of the primetime lights of Monday Night Football. It's been a great sight to see that quarterback Joe Burrow seems to be back to his elite ways as my goodness, what a clinic he put on last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
His performance was dominating as he was the main catalyst for the Bengals to stomp the Falcons 35-17 in front of their home crowd in Paycor Stadium. It was so epic, Burrow won AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7. Looking at his stats, it's easy to see why he rightfully won it.
Burrow totaled 481 passing yards, 34 out of 42 completions, three touchdowns, and best of all, zero interceptions. He even had a rushing touchdown to add to the cause and well, it looks like the Bengals are back and are in a much better place now than they were a few weeks ago.
Joe Burrow put on a clinic to earn Offensive Player of the Week in Week 7
It's no secret that quarterback is the most important position of a team and when Burrow is clicking on all cylinders like this, it bodes well for everyone around him. The trickle effect he has on this team is surreal as this came at a perfect time to get the Bengals right back in the swing of things. Plus on top of his stellar game, Burrow continues to add his name to the NFL record books.
Burrow became just the third player in NFL history with at least 475 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and one rushing touchdown in a single game. He now joins only two other quarterbacks to ever achieve that in Norm Van Brocklin and Billy Volek.
With his first offensive player of the week award so far this season and third overall in his young career, it's time to see if Burrow and company can continue this momentum in Week 8. A big win on MNF against an AFC North division rival to make it three in a row would be another beautiful sight to see. Especially if Joe Cool can make it two in a row with Offensive Player of the Week awards.