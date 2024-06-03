Joe Mixon makes his true feelings about Cincinnati crystal clear
Joe Mixon is no longer a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but he still has strong feelings for the city and organization.
"This is a forever place I can call home," Mixon said of Cincinnati. "No doubt. That's just what it is. They drafted me when I was 20. I was fortunate enough to get seven years in. I feel like it was a great run."
One day, Mixon hopes to be added to Cincinnati's vaunted Ring of Honor.
"You don't really pay attention to that stuff as a player until it's time to look back and reflect. But I do feel like everything that has been in store with me as a Bengals player and to Bengals fans, I definitely hope to see myself in there," Mixon said. "I was just fortunate to be with some great players and be one of those guys to be able to move the needle for Cincinnati.
"I came across a lot of great people whether it was inside the building or outside the building. As I look back, I hope to one day be there and, obviously, if the cards fall the way they're supposed to, I will," he added. "I've got a lot of unfinished business and a lot of goals to reach. Individual and as a collective teammate."
During his time with the Bengals, Mixon wrote his name all over the team's history books. He currently stands as Cincinnati's third all-time leading rusher with 6,412 total rushing yards. Corey Dillon (8,061) and James Brooks (6,447) are the only players who have rushed for more yards in a Bengals uniform. Mixon is also second all-time in franchise history in rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns.
WhIle Mixon might not play for the Bengals anymore, his contributions to the franchise won't soon be forgotten,